D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Continental Resources Stock Performance
Continental Resources stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.36.
Continental Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.
