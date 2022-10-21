D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Continental Resources stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.