D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 52,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

