D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $112.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

