D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in APA were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in APA by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.