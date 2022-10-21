D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,074 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WRK opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

