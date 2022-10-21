D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 172 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $256.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.17 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

