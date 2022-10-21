D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,500 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Andersons by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $330,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,144 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,911 shares of company stock worth $2,176,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Andersons Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Andersons Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.