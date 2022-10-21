D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,788 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.36 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2176 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

