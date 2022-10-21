D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 417 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after buying an additional 259,759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 104,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,541,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.