D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 724 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Illumina by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $208.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,476.75 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.88.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

