D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 934 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $22.15.
