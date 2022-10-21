D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 493,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $5,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

