D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,054,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

