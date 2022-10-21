D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Summit Materials by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000.

NYSE:SUM opened at $24.67 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

