D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.