DaVita (DVA) to Release Earnings on Friday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY22 guidance at $7.50-8.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in DaVita by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,706 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in DaVita by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.