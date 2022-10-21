DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 6.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $90.93 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

