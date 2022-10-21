DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.49. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. On average, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

