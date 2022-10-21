Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $14.50 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -43.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

