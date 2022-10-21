Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives $202.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on WILYY shares. Cheuvreux lowered Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Demant A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

