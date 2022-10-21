Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 300

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 310 to CHF 300 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Price Performance

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. Sika has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $41.94.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.