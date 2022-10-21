Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Performance

ETR:DBAN opened at €23.70 ($24.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $445.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €20.45 ($20.87) and a fifty-two week high of €40.65 ($41.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.89.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

