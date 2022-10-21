Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €27.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.18% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.2 %

DTE opened at €18.19 ($18.56) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.35. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

