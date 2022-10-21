Devon Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DVN opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

