DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $34.68. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 4,519 shares.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 270,940 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.