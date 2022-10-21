Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Down 2.3%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.