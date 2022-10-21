Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $28.66 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.