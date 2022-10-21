Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $51.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Domo has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $94.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $585.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Activity

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock worth $292,449. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

