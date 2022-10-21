Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $560,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,192,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,632,602.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NARI stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

