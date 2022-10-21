Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $560,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,192,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,632,602.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Inari Medical Trading Up 0.2 %
NARI stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.