DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 12.1% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.85. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $50.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. The business had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.



