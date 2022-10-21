DT Midstream (DTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. DT Midstream has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

