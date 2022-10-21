Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -103.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Insider Activity

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 105.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $383,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $674,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

