East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $66.16 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 5,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 711,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.
The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
