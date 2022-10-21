EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

