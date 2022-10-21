easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 612.14 ($7.40).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 327.60 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -3.05. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81).

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

