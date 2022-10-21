El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.20 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $414.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

El Pollo Loco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 74,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97,098 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.