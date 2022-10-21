Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.45.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.0 %
TSE:ELD opened at C$7.86 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
