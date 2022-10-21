Emera (TSE:EMA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.75.

Shares of EMA opened at C$49.99 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.82. The stock has a market cap of C$13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

