Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.56. Approximately 1,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.