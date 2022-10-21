Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,130 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.