EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $15.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 70,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 529.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,273 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $13,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

