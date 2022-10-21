EQT Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in EQT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 1,162,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.