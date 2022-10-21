Equifax Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Equifax in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.13.

Equifax Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a one year low of $149.13 and a one year high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

