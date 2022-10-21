Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enhabit, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enhabit in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Enhabit Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Enhabit

In other news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,854,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,262,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.