Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.93.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $237.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.55. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Moody’s by 16.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.