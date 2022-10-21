Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVV. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.88. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $9,243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,151,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

