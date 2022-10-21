Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

S&P Global Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.13.

S&P Global stock opened at $292.03 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

