Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $32.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.74 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $254.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.57. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $275,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

