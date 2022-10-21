Equity Residential Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.39.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.