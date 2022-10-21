Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.05.
Ero Copper Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.45. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
